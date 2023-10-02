31-year-old star sends an emotional message after returning to the ring at WWE event

WWE Superstar Angel Garza has sent an emotional message after NXT's latest Premium Live Event 'No Mercy'.

The duo of Garza and Humberto Carrillo had been out action since July earlier this year. At NXT No Mercy, they competed in a fatal-four-way tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

The Mexican team had a great showing in their attempt to honor their family. Unfortunately, they were unable to get the job done, as Tony D'Angelo and Stacks retained their titles. Garza has now sent an emotional message after the duo's return to WWE television. The 31-year-old superstar promised that they would make their ancestors proud.

"Honoring our ancestors. Characters - Grandpa (Humberto Garza). Image - Uncle (Hector Garza / Perros del mal). We’ll make you proud. All this will be for both of you," Garza shared.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the talented Mexicans.

WWE Superstar Angel Garza talked about comparisons

WWE has had some of the best professional wrestlers representing the Mexican culture, with the likes of Rey Mysterio and the late Eddie Guerrero.

In an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Angel Garza talked about the unfair comparisons with Guerrero. The Mexican star asked the fans to stop comparing and enjoy them for who they were.

"When I first made my debut, it was here comes the next Eddie [Guerrero]. Stop comparing the characters and enjoy who we are. Comparing characters is fun, but Eddie was Eddie. Nobody is going to be like Eddie. I'm the first Angel. He's the first Humberto. Everyone's unique. It's a matter of doing our thing and building our path. I feel one day people will come into the company, and they'll say, 'here's the next Humberto. Here's the next Angel,'" Garza shared.

Garza is currently part of WWE's NXT roster, where he is seen in a tag team alongside Humberto Carrillo.

