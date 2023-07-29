[Photos] WWE's Angel Garza looks incredibly ripped after impressive body transformation

Former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza recently underwent an impressive physical transformation.

After competing in several promotions, Garza signed with the Stamford-based company in 2019. The 30-year-old spent about a year on NXT before making his main roster debut in 2020. Although he had a three-year run on SmackDown and Monday Night RAW, the former Cruiserweight Champion recently returned to NXT despite getting drafted to the Red Brand earlier this year.

Garza competed in his first match on NXT since his return on July 18 when he and his Los Lotharios partner Humberto Carrillo lost to Dragon Lee & Nathan Frazer.

The Mexican star recently took to Twitter to show off his 4-week impressive body transformation. Garza disclosed in the caption that he had lost five kilograms (11 pounds) and promised that NXT would get his best version.

"4 weeks from 101kg to 96kg 💪💪 NXT's going to have the best version of ANGEL GARZA you've ever seen, 😉" Garza wrote.

Angel Garza @AngelGarzaWwe



NXT’s going to have the best version of ANGEL GARZA you’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/2atK4kCtjR 4 weeks from 101kg to 96kgNXT’s going to have the best version of ANGEL GARZA you’ve ever seen

Angel Garza urged WWE fans to stop comparing current superstars to legends

Earlier in his WWE career, some fans believed Angel Garza could become the new Eddie Guerrero. However, these comparisons did not please the former Cruiserweight Champion.

In an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider in April 2022, Garza urged fans to enjoy the characters and avoid the comparisons.

"I don't know if I like second parts of things because they always compare you. When I first made my debut, it was here comes the next Eddie [Guerrero]. There is Santos Escobar and the same thing. Stop comparing the characters and enjoy who we are. Comparing characters is fun, but Eddie was Eddie. Nobody is going to be like Eddie. I'm the first Angel. He's the first Humberto. Everyone's unique. It's a matter of doing our thing and building our path. I feel one day people will come into the company, and they'll say, 'here's the next Humberto. Here's the next Angel."

