WWE tag team seemingly set to split up after 2 years together

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, the company may have seemingly hinted at a split up of a tag team that has been together since November 2021.

Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza of Los Lotharios may be on their way to parting ways, as was witnessed after a tag team match on the developmental brand.

Los Lotharios took on Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer on tonight's edition of NXT. However, as the team approached the ring during their entrance, Humberto and Garza slid under the ropes and attacked them. Despite trying to claim an advantage, Garza and Carrillo fell short and could not emerge victorious. The hard-hitting contest ended with Lee and Frazer standing tall.

Click here to check out the tweet.

After the match, the stars argued as Garza blamed Humberto for the loss. However, Humberto shoved his partner to the ground and said it was Garza's fault. The 27-year-old left the scene through the crowd with Garza chasing him.

Notably, WWE did not announce the two stars as Los Lotharios in their nameplate graphic during the entrance and was also not mentioned by commentators.

It remains to be seen if Humberto and Garza will break up following their first match since January 2023.

Do you want to see the Los Lotharios team split up on television? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here