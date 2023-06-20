[Photos] Former WWE star AJ Lee undergoes unbelievable body transformation

Mutli-time WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee (aka AJ Mendez) has recently undergone an impressive body transformation.

Lee spent nearly six years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company, during which she held the Divas Championship three times. However, the 36-year-old left WWE and retired from in-ring competition in April 2015. She has since become an author and screenwriter. The former champion is also an executive producer and color commentator at Women of Wrestling.

In a recent Instagram post, Lee showed an unbelievable body transformation as she looked much more muscular than she was during her WWE days. In the caption, the former Divas Champion revealed that she had been "bulking."

Will former WWE star AJ Lee return to in-ring competition?

AJ Lee last competed in March 2015 when she teamed up with Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) and Saraya (fka Paige) to defeat The Bella Twins and Natalya on Monday Night RAW.

In an interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions in June 2022, the former Divas Champion addressed possibly returning to in-ring competition.

"I always say, 'never say never, but don't hold your breath,' and everyone holds on to the 'never say never.' [laughing] Don't hold your breath, you're going to die. [...] There was a lot of 'Let's go!' To me, that didn't spark anything in me, but the combination of wrestling and writing, wrestling and producing, that was more comfortable and more exciting because it was a challenge. I always felt great about the timing of when I retired. You never want to be the last girl at the party, you want to go out on top. Everything felt so perfect and tied up in a bow," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

