"Is that his f**king tongue?!" - When former WWE star went off-script to 'makeout' with AJ Lee on TV

About a decade ago, former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee was involved in a love triangle storyline with Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) and CM Punk. On an episode of Monday Night RAW, Lee had to head to the ring and break up a fight between the two superstars. She would then kiss Bryan before chasing after Punk as he left and kiss him too.

While Punk should have stood with his arms extended as if he was screaming for help while being kissed by Lee, things did not go as planned. The former WWE Divas Champion detailed the incident in her book "Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules."

"I lunged forward, pulling his face to my minuscule height, and placed my lips on his, shutting him up. And then something bad happened. We're kissing! We're not supposed to be kissing! my brain screamed at my body. I steadied myself by grabbing his neck and considered pulling away to save the integrity of the segment. Just get out now, it'll be sort of what they wanted. OK, one…two…is that his f**king tongue?!"

Punk and Lee were not dating in real life at the time. Although the former Divas Champion initially felt violated, she then enjoyed kissing the former WWE Champion. She even described the kiss as "the best of her entire life."

"There is an unwritten rule in on-screen kisses: no goddamn tongue. Tongue makes the moment too intimate, too real. For a moment I felt violated. Then I was infuriated. Then I was immediately very okay with it. Phil put his arm around my waist and pulled me tight to his body. I clawed at his shoulder. Every single person in that building disappeared. It was the best kiss of my entire life. What was supposed to be an unreciprocated peck was now bordering on smut, a hard-core make-out session, going twenty seconds overtime—live on air," she added.

Despite having this intimate moment on television, Lee and Punk started dating in real life two years later. In 2014, the couple tied the knot. They have been together ever since. While Punk is currently under contract with AEW, Lee has retired from in-ring competition.

AJ Lee and CM Punk's unscripted kiss confused WWE editors

AJ Lee was not the only person who had to deal with the situation when Punk went off-script to make out with her. The former Divas Champion disclosed that WWE editors also found themselves in a surprising position on air.

In her book, the 35-year-old stated that the editors desperately cut to random shots to avoid showing the unscripted intimate kiss on the PG show.

"We left the editors scrambling, having to desperately cut to random shots of Daniel's face to avoid accidentally distributing a p*rno to our PG audience. Our hands roamed a bit too freely, and tongues were nauseatingly visible left and right. In fact, when the second airing came Friday night, there were significant camera-angle changes and cuts to attempt to scar fewer children," she explained.

