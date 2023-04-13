AJ Lee set for a massive non-WWE project

AJ Lee was one of the biggest stars during her prime in WWE. Many fans believe the women's revolution in WWE started with her. She has continued to achieve great things outside the company, as it now appears that she's set for a massive project.

AJ Lee's main focus in recent years has been on WOW: Women of Wrestling, where she is an executive producer. She is also the color commentator for the promotion's TV show. While she has spoken about taking things one step at a time, she has also not completely ruled out a return to the wrestling ring.

According to Deadline, AJ Lee has been cast in an enormous project outside WWE. The report states that she will appear in the film Sacramento, which will start filming this spring. She will be appearing alongside the likes of Michael Cera and Michael Angarano.

The film is about two friends taking an impromptu road trip where they reflect on their past and future. The movie will also star Kristen Stewart and Maya Erskine. Lee's role will be that of an ex-fighter who helps Cera and Angarano understand themselves better.

AJ Lee contemplated her future in wrestling recently

WOW saw its highest-ever rating earlier this year and was picked up last year by Paramount. Lee retired from wrestling due to a neck injury. She was not aware when she picked it up, but her neck was feeling great by not wrestling.

In a recent interview, Lee spoke about whether she was thinking about returning to the wrestling ring or not this year:

“I mean look, I’ve loved training in all kinds of training. So I’ve definitely gone to train, and it’s fun, but all of the bugs of wrestling and all those things, there’s definitely many people in my ear trying to get me to do things. We’re gonna take it slow. We’re gonna start with WOW. We’re gonna start with commentating and producing, and just one step at a time."

Hopefully, the star can return to WWE for one last match.

