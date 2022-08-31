Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee opens up about her future in wrestling

AJ Lee discussed her future in the squared circle during a recent interview.

The former WWE Divas Champion retired from the in-ring competition in 2015, with her last match taking place at WrestleMania 31. She joined Women of Wrestling (WOW) in October 2021 and currently serves as an executive producer and color commentator for the promotion.

Speaking to MMA Uncaged, AJ Lee commented on whether she's been bitten by the wrestling bug and spoke about people wanting her to do certain things in the ring. She admitted that she wants to take things slow with WOW.

“I mean look, I’ve loved training in all kinds of training. So I’ve definitely gone to train, and it’s fun, but all of the bugs of wrestling and all those things, there’s definitely many people in my ear trying to get me to do things. We’re gonna take it slow. We’re gonna start with WOW. We’re gonna start with commentating and producing, and just one step at a time,” said Lee. [H/T WrestleZone]

AJ Lee says former WWE Champion CM Punk inspires her by being a risk-taker

After his departure from WWE, CM Punk signed with the UFC where he competed in two unsuccessful matches. He left the MMA world and returned to wrestling in 2021 by joining AEW, where he currently performs.

During the same conversation with MMA Uncaged, AJ Lee said her husband inspires her when asked about his venture into mixed martial arts.

"I’m constantly inspired by how much of just a risk-taker he is, and even now, to see him getting back into wrestling. He’s just brave and confident and I’m really proud of everything that he’s done," she said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

CM Punk is a former AEW World Champion and was one of the longest-reigning WWE Champions of the modern era. He recently dropped the title to Jon Moxley on an episode of Dynamite.

Would you like to see AJ Lee make an in-ring return? Sound off in the comments below!

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Highs and Lows of CM Punk

Which WCW segment did Vince McMahon mock? Find out right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali