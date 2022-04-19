×
"Stop comparing the characters and enjoy who we are" – WWE Superstar Angel on being compared to veterans

Angel Garza during his match with Ricochet on SmackDown after WrestleMania.
Rosanne Raphael
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 19, 2022 07:40 PM IST
WWE Superstar Angel Garza stated his dislike of being compared to Latin veterans in the industry.

The 29-year-old superstar is active on SmackDown as a tag team with real-life cousin Humberto Carrillo. The team Los Lotharios hails from Lucha families and is looking to create their legacies in WWE.

While recently interacting with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Garza said all superstars are one-of-a-kind, and not every new Latin talent is the next Eddie Guerrero:

"I don’t know if I like second parts of things because they always compare you. When I first made my debut, it was here comes the next Eddie [Guerrero]. There is Santos Escobar and the same thing. Stop comparing the characters and enjoy who we are. Comparing characters is fun, but Eddie was Eddie. Nobody is going to be like Eddie."
#WWE's #LosLotharios @AngelGarzaWwe and @humberto_wwe are creating their own legacy. tvinsider.com/1041008/wwe-lo…

The SmackDown star said every WWE Superstar has a unique style and persona, and future talent might be considered the next Carrillo & Garza:

"I’m the first Angel. He's the first Humberto. Everyone's unique. It’s a matter of doing our thing and building our path. I feel one day people will come into the company, and they’ll say, “here's the next Humberto. Here's the next Angel."

Before working in a tag team with his cousin, Angel was associated with Andrade El Idolo during his tenure on RAW. The WWE Superstar was a prominent part of 205 Live in the cruiserweight division.

Angel Garza's rise from NXT to SmackDown

Angel Garza debuted on NXT in 2019 as a heel and competed in the NXT Breakout Tournament. The 29-year-old defeated Lio Rush to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. On December 31, 2020, Garza pinned R-Truth to win his first WWE 24/7 Championship at a New Year's Eve party.

🥵😘Lethal Lovers😘🥵#LosLotharios #SmackDown @humberto_wwe @AngelGarzaWwe https://t.co/O3yfvZ8ch5

In the same interview with TV Insider, Garza cited the importance of Latin representation. He said he'd continue grabbing the torch to take the legacy forward. On the SmackDown after WrestleMania, Angel displayed an impressive performance during his triple threat match with Ricochet.

Do you think Angel Garza could be a future Intercontinental Champion? Sound off in the comments.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

