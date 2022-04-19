"It’s about grabbing the torch" - Los Lotharios on importance of Latin representation in WWE

WWE Superstars Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) talked about the path they have created for themselves and the cruciality of Latin representation in WWE.

The real-life cousins have taken the Blue brand by storm with their charismatic personalities and diversified wrestling styles. Before joining forces to form the impressive tag team, both men competed in singles matches across brands.

In a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Los Lotharios highlighted that they plan to be in the industry for as long as possible. Humberto talked about the legacies carved by The Guerreros and Los Mysterios. The 26-year-old also spoke of his preference for working in a team rather than as a solo competitor:

"It’s exciting. The Guerreros built their path by themselves and together. Los Mysterios are doing the same. We’re building our paths separate and now together. We’re going to keep doing this for as long as possible. When you work as a team, it feels better."

Angel added on the importance of continuing Latin representation in WWE and working towards creating their own legacy:

"It’s about grabbing the torch. I think Latin representation has been great on WWE TV. You mention The Mysterios. Now we also have Legado de Fantasma on NXT. We are in a good position now. We have to just keep it on track. I know what you guys are waiting for. That big group of Latinos. We are working on it. By a certain point, we will get it."

You can check out the results from this week's RAW here

Los Lotharios on their popular Kiss Cam segment

Angel and Humberto debuted as a tag team in September last year and have had an impressive run ever since. They are often called The Lethal Lovers due to their association with the Kiss Cam segment.

In the same interaction with TV Insider, Angel Garza revealed the precautions undertaken by WWE during televised shows. He also stated that they would select generic crowd members for the segment, which was stopped at the beginning of the pandemic.

Given the intense chemistry between the two cousins, they have emerged victorious as tag team partners. They have defeated the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Rick Boogs, and The Viking Raiders, among others.

On the 1st April edition of SmackDown, Ricochet defended his Intercontinental Championship against Los Lotharios in a Triple threat match. It will be interesting to see how the young duo is booked moving forward.

What are your thoughts on Los Lotharios as a tag team in WWE? Let us know in the comments.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh