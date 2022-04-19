"I was asking for kisses" - Angel Garza reveals the reality behind kissing audience members

Angel Garza has revealed the process behind the 'Los Lotharios Kiss Cam' on WWE TV. As it turns out, there is a method behind choosing the participant for the segment during televised episodes of shows.

Over the past couple of months, Garza and Humberto Carrillo have teamed up to make up a formidable tag team. The two are real-life cousins as well, and the chemistry between them has been undeniable.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Angel Garza spoke about Kiss Cam. He revealed that when it came to televised shows, WWE took precautions, and the person being kissed was tested due to COVID protocols.

However, when he used that spot before COVID, he would ask random women for kisses. Even now, during live events, a similar approach is taken.

"During live events, we do a normal crowd member. Right now, we got to make sure during TV they are safe, especially with COVID. There is even testing. I remember back in the day during RAW, I would do that spot. I was asking for kisses from the ladies. By the beginning of the pandemic, I stopped doing it," said Angel.

For televised shows, Los Lotharios often uses local talent in the segment. This was seen before when Kayla Sparks appeared on the live show and the pre-taped AEW Rampage on the same night. Others like Leila Grey have also been a part of the segment.

Angel Garza regretted making light of COVID with his comments about the Kiss Cam

Even after the COVID pandemic started, Angel Garza was still kissing members of the audience. In fact, he made light of the pandemic, saying that his kisses were the cure for COVID.

However, in his recent TV Insider interview, Garza said that he regretted saying it and that he completely messed up:

"We didn’t realize how big it was that I was still doing it. I would joke that my kisses were the cure for COVID. Right now, those words are killing me. They are like, “Remember these tweets”—I totally messed up."

Angel Garza @AngelGarzaWwe it’s just under my nose and above my chin



Adivina que!! Tengo la perfecta cura para el CORONAVIRUS y está justo abajo de mi nariz y arriba de mi barbilla

@WWE @FOXSportsMX Guess what!! I have the perfect cure for the CORONAVIRUSit’s just under my nose and above my chinAdivina que!! Tengo la perfecta cura para el CORONAVIRUSy está justo abajo de mi nariz y arriba de mi barbilla @WWE onFOX Guess what!! I have the perfect cure for the CORONAVIRUS 😈😇 it’s just under my nose and above my chin 😎Adivina que!! Tengo la perfecta cura para el CORONAVIRUS 😈😇 y está justo abajo de mi nariz y arriba de mi barbilla 😎 @WWE @FOXSportsMX @WWEonFOX https://t.co/7DrKITtPNx

On a lighter note, Angel Garza added that he was the one who came up with the Kiss Cam for Los Lotharios, adding that it gave them the reactions they wanted.

"But the “Kiss Cam” was something I brought to the table. What if both of us do some kiss with some ladies? We started working on that. It came out great. We are getting those reactions we want. I think it is going to work even better."

