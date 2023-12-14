31-year-old WWE Superstar wants to bring back controversial match made famous by Bray Wyatt

The late Bray Wyatt showed the WWE Universe many unique match types. Now, a current WWE SmackDown Superstar looks to bring back a match that he made famous at a Premium Live Event in 2017.

Shotzi has been on the top of her game in the past few months since her debut on the main roster. Recently, she teamed up with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair to beat Damage CTRL. Although she had a successful run in NXT, she has yet to have a monumental match on the main roster.

Expand Tweet

Shotzi was on WWE Deutschland's "Die Woche," where she answered many fan questions. She expressed her desire to face Bayley at WrestleMania and added that she has pitched facing the Grand Slam Champion in the House Of Horrors Match that was made famous by Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton in 2017:

"I have been trying to pitch this. Yes. Me and Bayley in a House of Horrors [match], yeah! Plus, that would be my playing field. She wouldn't know what to do in House of Horrors. I'd be like, oh!" Shotzi said, making spooky noises. "This is my field. Zombies, ghosts, I would call out all of my dead friends to help me beat Bayley ... She cut my hair so she deserves it."[H/T Wrestling Inc.]

What happened in Bray Wyatt's match in 2017?

At the Payback PLE in 2017, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton faced each other in WWE's first House Of Horrors match. The match was a no-disqualification one that started in a haunted house where Wyatt ambushed Orton.

Their match moved from the haunted house to the ring, where Orton dominated. Ultimately, Jinder Mahal attacked the Viper, allowing Wyatt to capitalize and pick up the win that night.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.