32-year-old claims the WWE Universe is 'begging' for her team to win a championship

Chelsea Green recently sent out a bold message on social media after earning a championship opportunity on WWE RAW alongside her tag-team partner Sonya Deville.

Two weeks ago, Green and Deville won a tag-team Gauntlet match to become the number one contenders to the women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The duo defeated three teams: Canice Lerae and Indi Hartwell, Emma and Nikki Cross, and Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

The tag team will challenge Morgan and Rodriguez for the titles tomorrow night on RAW. The 32-year-old recently took to Twitter to claim that fans are 'begging' for them to win the titles.

"The WWE Universe is literally begging for us to win those titles. They NEED a team with some star power. They need true leaders. They need…. Anything but those two normies," tweeted Green.

Chelsea Green sends a message to WWE higher-ups ahead of championship match on RAW

Chelsea Green recently took to Twitter to send a message to company officials before she challenges for the Women's Tag Team Championships tomorrow night.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star has frequently expressed her issues with her new employer's bosses since her return at the start of the year, non more so than Adam Pearce. Green took to Twitter to make four demands to the company's management ahead of her title match.

"To whom it may concern [WWE]… I will be arriving promptly at 2pm to Atlanta, GA. At that time, I expect: - car service (only SUVs, no sedans) - venti, light ice, extra cold, unsweetened green tea - a hotel room with a view - NO ONE that resembles Adam Pearce in sight. Xoxox CG," she tweeted.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen

I will be arriving promptly at 2pm to Atlanta, GA. At that time, I expect:

- car service (only SUVs, no sedans)

- venti, light ice, extra cold, unsweetened green tea

- a hotel room with a view

- NO ONE that resembles Adam Pearce in sight



Xoxox CG To whom it may concern @WWE I will be arriving promptly at 2pm to Atlanta, GA. At that time, I expect:- car service (only SUVs, no sedans)- venti, light ice, extra cold, unsweetened green tea- a hotel room with a view- NO ONE that resembles Adam Pearce in sightXoxox CG

Green will have the chance to win her first championship in the company tomorrow night on RAW.

Would you like to see Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville become champions? Let us know in the comments below!

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here