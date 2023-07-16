32-year-old sends official message to WWE management ahead of championship match on RAW

Chelsea Green recently took to Twitter to send an official message to WWE management.

The 32-year-old has aligned herself with Sonya Deville over the past few months. On the July 3 episode of RAW, the two ladies won a Tag Team Turmoil Match to earn a shot at the Women's Tag Team Titles. Green and Deville will square off against the current Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the Red Brand tomorrow night.

Ahead of her Women's Tag Team Titles match, Green took to Twitter to send a message to the company's management, in which she made four demands.

"To whom it may concern [WWE]… I will be arriving promptly at 2pm to Atlanta, GA. At that time, I expect: - car service (only SUVs, no sedans) - venti, light ice, extra cold, unsweetened green tea - a hotel room with a view - NO ONE that resembles Adam Pearce in sight. Xoxox CG," she wrote.

Chelsea Green wants to teach WWE RAW star Katana Chance about respect

During the number-one contender's Tag Team Turmoil Match on Monday Night RAW, Chelsea Green clashed with Katana Chance. The latter even delivered a hurricanrana on the 32-year-old.

When the clip of the hurricanrana went viral, Green took to Twitter to express her displeasure. She stated that "somebody" clearly needs to be taught a lesson about respect.

"Instagram AND Twitter? Clearly somebody needs to be taught a little something about respect!!!!!!! Who posted this!???" The number-one contender for the Women's Tag Team Title wrote.

