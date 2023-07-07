Former WWE Superstar sends a message to "mom & dad" Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona

WWE star Chelsea Green is married to Matt Cardona, who has worked on the independent circuit since departing the Stamford-based company.

Following Green's return to WWE, Cardona formed an alliance with Steph De Lander. Taking to Instagram, De Lander hilariously called Green and Cardona "mom & dad" in a recent comment.

The former WWE star reacted to Green and Cardona's recent set of photos with her hilarious comment.

Matt Cardona recently revealed the one thing he disliked about working for WWE

Matt Cardona is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and was a part of the company for several years.

During an appearance on the Strictly Business podcast, the 38-year-old revealed that he wasn't a fan of changing schedules on a weekly basis. Cardona added that, eventually, the change of plans became normal for him. He said:

"Just the changing of the schedules every week, I’m like, ‘I don’t miss that. I don’t miss, ‘Oh you’re needed for SmackDown, you’re not needed, you’re needed for live events, you’re not needed,’ I don’t miss that at all. I did that for 14 years straight and it became normal, it wasn’t until I left where I was like, wait a minute, that’s not normal. That’s not how you should live your life.”

Since leaving WWE, Cardona has competed under promotions including Game Changer Wrestling, National Wrestling Alliance, DDT Pro Wrestling, and also made a few appearances in AEW.

The 38-year-old has also termed himself "Indy God" and has won several championships since leaving WWE. Meanwhile, his wife, Chelsea Green, is currently teaming up with Sonya Deville, and the duo is competing in the WWE women's tag team division.

