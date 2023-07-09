32-year-old RAW Superstar names Chelsea Green as the 'neatest' while former WWE Women's Champion the 'messiest'

Chelsea Green returned to WWE in January 2023, significantly making an impact with the role offered to her by the company. She recently became number-one contender to the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Sonya Deville.

The duo won a tag team turmoil on the July 3 episode of RAW to earn the opportunity to face Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Despite being her opponent, The Texan called Chelsea Green the neatest superstar on the roster.

During a 'Locker Room Dirt' Tik Tok video, Raquel Rodriguez answered who is the 'neatest' and 'messiest' star. While Green got the nod of approval from Rodriguez, the latter revealed Natalya "takes up a lot of space" with her suitcase:

“Messiest Superstar? I think, and I love her, Natalya’s always opening her suitcase and things go flying. she takes up a lot of space with all that stuff!”

The 32-year-old champion continued:

“Neatest Superstar. I would have to say, Chelsea Green. I’ve seen that girl with packing cubes.” [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

WWE has not yet announced when the match will take place, but both Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville have been in the tag team division for months now and deserve this opportunity against the new champions.

Raquel Rodriguez is rumored to face WWE Women's World Champion at SummerSlam

Despite being champion herself, it seems the company is looking to push Raquel Rodriguez into a main event program with Rhea Ripley. The bout is expected to take place in Detroit, per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

Whilst Ripley's Judgment Day stablemate Damian Priest credited Rodriguez recently for her exceptional work, the latter is still not a match for The Eradicator, according to Señor Money in the Bank.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen when Rodriguez and the recently returned Liv Morgan will take on Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. The bout could take place as soon as this week on WWE's flagship show.

The champions won the belts back last week in London, at Money in the Bank, from Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Could Deville and Green bring their new reign to a screeching halt this summer? Only time will tell.

Should Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville get a run with the Women's Tag Team Championships? Share your thougths in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes