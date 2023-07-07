"She's still not it, though" - 40-year-old speaks candidly about Rhea Ripley's rumored opponent for WWE SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's run in 2023 has been stellar. She won the Royal Rumble, headlined WrestleMania, and is now the top champion of the company's flagship show. Judgment Day member Damian Priest believes no one stands a chance against the Aussie.

On July 3rd, Rhea Ripley retained the Women's World Championship against veteran Natalya. During a post-match beatdown, Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan came out to make the save.

On WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest was asked about a potential challenge for Rhea Ripley in the form of the former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez and commended the latter for being a credible star. However, the Money in the Bank winner believes The Eradicator is on a whole other level:

"Raquel? I guarantee she is a formidable opponent somewhere down the line for Rhea Ripley. She's still not it, though. There's only one Rhea. I don't see anybody knocking her off," Priest said. [38:12-38:24]

Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley teased a showdown ahead of Money in the Bank on the June 19th episode of RAW. The latest reports have revealed that the company may go with The Texan as Ripley's next challenger.

WWE Hall of Famer intrigued about what's next for The Judgment Day

Damian Priest and Finn Balor teased cracks in The Judgment Day last week on the red brand. The WWE Universe has been hooked to the storyline as they believe it could lead to a one-on-one match between the two or could feature Seth Rollins as well, at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Mark Henry weighed in on what transpired over the last week, including Priest's win and Balor losing to Rollins in London. On Busted Open, the Hall of Famer said:

"Now, with him [Priest] having the briefcase, and Finn losing his opportunity with Seth, who is he [Priest] gonna try and take the title from?" Henry wondered aloud. "Hopefully, it's not who we think it is, because I got another shot at it, and if I win, that means, you know, you'd be kinda infringing on my territory. There are just so many ways they can do that, they can make it about each other, they can make it about, 'So, if I [Balor] win, if I do beat Seth Rollins before you cash it in, would you take a shot at me?'" [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

The former World Heavyweight Champion also brought up another option of Balor chasing gold after Priest cashes in on Rollins.

Check out Henry's thoughts on Jey Uso potentially dethroning Roman Reigns at SummerSlam here.

If you use the quote, please credit WWE The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes