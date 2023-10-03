32-year-old current WWE champion has reason for sudden loss on RAW

This week on Monday Night RAW, some plans had to be changed due to some injuries suffered by the superstars. One such change led to a singles match for one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, and the 32-year-old star had a good reason for her loss on the show.

Tegan Nox was booked to face NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for the title on the show. Lynch had a hardcore match against Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy that left her bruised and battered and unable to compete on RAW.

This forced WWE to change plans and give Nox another opponent to face. She took on one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green in a match on the red brand.

While Piper Niven tried to help her partner out in the contest, Natalya appeared to even the score in Tegan Nox’s favor. This allowed Tegan to hit the Shiniest Wizard out of nowhere for a rather quick win over a current WWE champion.

Following her loss, Chelsea Green took to Twitter to give a reason why she lost so easily. The 32-year-old champion claimed that she was not prepared for the contest.

"I WASNT READY." Green shared.

Check out her tweet below:

Fans will likely see Tegan Nox get her NXT Women’s Championship shot at either Fastlane 2023 or on next week’s episode of RAW. She deserves a good run on the main roster as she is one of the finest in-ring workers in the Women’s division.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green stepped up to replace Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch had an epic match against Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy. Earlier this week, WWE confirmed that The Man was injured during the contest.

The NXT Women’s Champion was cut open during the contest and received an enormous laceration. Her arm needed 11 stitches to close the wound. The commentary team clarified on Monday night that she was not medically cleared to compete.

Chelsea Green took her spot on RAW and competed against Tegan Nox in a non-title match. Nox’s win will give her the momentum she needs for the next time she challenges for the championship.

Meanwhile, fans would likely hear from Becky Lynch on the upcoming episode of NXT. She could reveal when her match against Tegan will take place.

