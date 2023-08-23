32-year-old former superstar claims his release was "one of the biggest mistakes" WWE has ever made

A former WWE Superstar has claimed that his release was one of the biggest mistakes the company has ever made.

The entire Hit Row faction was released in 2021 but was brought back by Triple H the following year. However, there was one member of the group who decided to make the jump to All Elite Wrestling, and his name was Swerve Strickland.

Strickland is mere days away from the biggest match of his life at Wembley Stadium. He will team up with AR Fox to battle Sting and Darby Allin in a Coffin match at All In this Sunday night. Meanwhile, his former stablemates in Hit Row have been floundering on the main roster since their return.

In an interview with Uproxx, Swerve Strickland claimed that his release was a big mistake by WWE, but it is too late to take it back now.

"That left a big chip on my shoulder to prove it was one of the biggest mistakes you could have made. And now, winning the tag titles with Keith Lee and doing a co-main event in pay-per-views with said tag titles, doing all these big arenas and being featured in a lot of different, very unique ways and being able to do the music crossover and show them that was one of the biggest mistakes you made, but you can’t have it back now," said Swerve Strickland. [H/T: Uproxx]

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star Swerve Strickland on his goals in All Elite Wrestling

Swerve Strickland wants to exceed the expectations AEW has for him after the company signed him following his release.

During his conversation with Uproxx, the 32-year-old former WWE Superstar noted that he is creating something bigger than what WWE expected of him in All Elite Wrestling.

The leader of the Mogul Embassy faction added that he wants to give back to AEW and showcase his talent for the company moving forward.

"You can’t make up for that now and I’m creating something that’s even bigger than what you expected of me over there. I’m really blessed in that department. I want to not just give back to them, but I want to showcase, I want to exceed the expectations of me here at AEW as well," he said. [H/T: Uproxx]

Expand Tweet

Swerve Stickland is becoming one of the better heels on AEW's roster as of late. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the tag team Coffin match at All In on August 27.

Do you think Hit Row would be more successful on WWE's main roster if Swerve Strickland was still a part of the group? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot