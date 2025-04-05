32-year-old could headline WrestleMania 42, WWE Hall of Famer says

WWE WrestleMania 42 will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on April 11-12, 2026. In a recent podcast episode, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addressed where Jacob Fatu could feature on the two-night card.

Ad

Fatu has emerged as one of WWE's most exciting stars since debuting in June 2024. The 32-year-old defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match on the April 4 episode of SmackDown. On April 19-20, he will challenge LA Knight for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff agreed when asked if Fatu could be a main-eventer at WrestleMania 42:

"Yeah, I think he's gonna be one of the biggest stars in the company by this time next year. I said that three months ago. You asked me, 'What do you think of Jacob Fatu?' I said, 'He's gonna be the guy. Just wait.'" [46:04 – 46:16]

Ad

Trending

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Ad

Headlining WrestleMania is viewed as the pinnacle of many wrestlers' careers. This year, Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena and CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins will be the WrestleMania 41 main events.

Eric Bischoff on Bron Breakker's WWE potential

Like Jacob Fatu, Bron Breakker has cemented his status as a future top star over the last year. The 27-year-old features prominently on RAW and currently holds the Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eric Bischoff thinks Breakker can be a WrestleMania headliner alongside Fatu one day:

"I feel the same way about Bron Breakker, by the way. He's gonna be right there with him. We're looking at the next generation of superstars right before your very eyes. They're right there. Are they ready? Probably not. They don't have the equity built up yet. That just takes time and exposure, but both of them are on their way." [46:17 – 46:35]

Ad

Breakker is expected to defend his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, his opponent has not yet been confirmed.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More