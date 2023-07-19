32-year-old star could dethrone Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40, predicts veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes Raquel Rodriguez could end Rhea Ripley's run with the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 next year.

The Eradicator won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, later revamped as the Women's World Title. Since then, the Judgment Day member has been on a roll, easily taking out all her opponents.

Rodriguez and Ripley have teased a major showdown in recent weeks, and it looks like the duo could soon be on a collision course. Moreover, with Raquel Rodriguez no longer being the Women's Tag Team Champion, with her and Liv Morgan losing it on this week's RAW, it frees her up to challenge Ripley.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, host Chris Featherstone stated that WrestleMania 40 could be the right place to have Rodriguez dethrone Rhea Ripley. Bill Apter was immediately sold on this idea.

"I would agree with you with that [Raquel Rodriguez dethroning Rhea Ripley]," said Bill Apter [19:55 - 19:57]

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo is not convinced about Raquel Rodriguez challenging Rhea Ripley

On this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his reservations about Raquel Rodriguez being next in line to challenge Ripley.

The former WWE head writer thinks Rodriguez hasn't displayed her strength yet and that the promotion might run out of challengers for the title.

"We need to see her strength and we've not. She shoots the back pose. No bro, we need to see how strong this woman is. We've not seen any of that. I guess they feel they have no other opponents for Rhea right now. I guess that's what they feel, you know," said Vince Russo.

It remains to be seen if WWE goes ahead and books Raquel Rodriguez to challenge Rhea Ripley at next month's SummerSlam 2023.

Do you think Rodriguez is the right candidate to end Ripley's title reign? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here