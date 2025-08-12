  • home icon
32-year-old star leaves WWE, Natalya reacts

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 12, 2025 15:10 GMT
Natalya. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Natalya has shared her reaction after a 32-year-old star recently left WWE. The Queen of Harts has had a busy 2025, competing outside of WWE with appearances in GCW's Bloodsport and AAA. However, the veteran took time to show her appreciation for a former NXT talent.

On Sunday, former Hit Row member Ashante 'Thee' Adonis announced his WWE departure. Adonis took to X/Twitter to announce his exit and expressed gratitude for his time in WWE.

After a post on social media, which talked about Adonis getting praise internally at NXT, Natalya took to X/Twitter to appreciate him for his work and dedication.

"The work Ashante puts in at The Dungeon every week is inspiring. @tehutimiles is a WORKHORSE. The day he got the call that he was no longer w the company, he came to train with us and gave back to everyone. He always does. He poured his heart out on the mat. Forward is forward," she wrote.
Adonis came into WWE with the Hit Row faction in NXT, consisting of Swerve Strickland, Top Dolla, and B-Fab. They were called up to SmackDown in 2021, but were released shortly afterward.

After Triple H took over WWE's reigns as its creative lead, they were rehired in 2022. Adonis then moved to NXT to form a tag team with Cedric Alexander. During his recent run, he also worked in TNA as part of WWE's partnership with the promotion.

Natalya gearing up for major title match

Natalya has found a new identity outside of WWE this year. She has competed twice at GCW's Bloodsport and won on both occasions.

She also made her AAA debut last month, teaming up with Lola Vice for a three-way tag team match. Now, she will have the chance to win a title outside of the promotion.

At AAA's Triplemania XXXIII event this weekend, Natalya will be in a three-way match for the Reina de Reinas Championship, the promotion's top women's title. She will compete against Faby Apache and Flammer, who holds the belt.

Sherjeel Malik

Edited by Arsh Das
