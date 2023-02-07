32-year-old star suspended by WWE after backstage confrontation with Shawn Michaels 

As per the official WWE NXT Twitter handle, Grayson Waller has been suspended for one week. This comes after his actions against Shawn Michaels during the post-show media call following last Saturday's NXT Vengeance Day event.

Waller unsuccessfully challenged Bron Breakker in a Steel Cage Match for the NXT Championship in the show's main event. Following his defeat, the Australian star took out his frustrations while HBK was answering questions from the wrestling media.

He interrupted Michaels and demanded the WWE legend tell him what he needed to do to "be his guy," claiming he was not a fan like the rest of the locker room. Grayson Waller was then escorted out of the room by Performance Center trainer Matt Bloom.

A few days after the backstage incident during the post-show media call, WWE confirmed Waller's suspension on Twitter. Here is what the official NXT handle tweeted:

Grayson Waller has responded to this development by tweeting the following:

"Definitely has nothing to do with what I said to him at gorilla or my tweet earlier, " tweeted Waller.

Guess it pays to be mates with HBK 🤭 Anyone else find it interesting that @ShawnMichaels introduced a stipulation, mere hours before the match, that gave Bron a massive advantage on Saturday?Guess it pays to be mates with HBK 🤭 #WWENXT Anyone else find it interesting that @ShawnMichaels introduced a stipulation, mere hours before the match, that gave Bron a massive advantage on Saturday? Guess it pays to be mates with HBK 🤭#WWENXT

It remains to be seen if he will show up on this week's NXT regardless. Waller could once again confront Shawn Michaels, possibly beginning an angle that could see him join WWE's main roster. He has appeared on Monday Night RAW before.

Grayson Waller briefly feuded with WWE RAW's AJ Styles

In the early days of NXT 2.0, Grayson Waller made a name for himself as a despicable heel by attacking Johnny Gargano during his last night on the brand.

He would drift into a cross-brand program with AJ Styles and appear on RAW a few times.

Waller confronted The Phenomenal One multiple times on the show, even attacking him during a match against Austin Theory on the January 10 episode of the Monday night show. Styles defeated the Australian star one night later on NXT but helped him grow as a performer in the process.

It will be interesting to see if Grayson Waller revisits his feud with AJ Styles once he debuts on WWE's main roster, especially since it feels his time in NXT might be coming up. He is certainly ready to move to RAW or SmackDown.

