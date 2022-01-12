WWE NXT - Best & Worst - AJ Styles brings back returning star, Surprise Royal Rumble debut confirmed?

Following an exciting New Year's Evil, NXT has maintained its momentum through great matches and solid storytelling this week. Things continue to look up for the brand.

From Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes cutting victory promos to Imperium and Toxic Attraction getting extended vignettes, the champions were highlighted despite not being in action this week. Other stories concluded, which may result at the end of the road for a particular top star.

Elsewhere, AJ Styles brought his phenomenal self to the third brand as he took on Grayson Waller. As long as these kinds of storylines continue to happen, the show will remain in a good position. Which WWE main roster Superstar will appear next? We may find out soon.

Here are the main positives and negatives of this week's episode of NXT. What did you think of the show? Let us know down in the comments.

#3 Best: AJ Styles puts on a show on NXT and brings back LA Knight

The feud between AJ Styles and Grayson Waller concluded this week, as The Phenomenal One defeated his rival in an entertaining match.

Waller was truly impressive, nearly upsetting the former WWE Champion with a Stunner. In the end, experience won out as AJ Styles got the victory with the Phenomenal Forearm. But he did put Grayson Waller over in a promo after the match before introducing him to the returning LA Knight.

Having missed a month due to an attack from the Australian, Knight came out and beat up Waller. He and Styles then hugged in the ring.

The impending rivalry between LA Knight and Grayson Waller could be great, with both stars being impressive in the ring and on promos. However, fans expect the heel to win, as he has much more to achieve on the brand.

With that being said, the former Million Dollar Champion should make his way to the main roster soon on either RAW or SmackDown.

