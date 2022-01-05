WWE NXT New Year's Evil - Best & Worst - Huge title change, Top star pays tribute to Randy Orton

New Year's Evil may just have been the greatest episode of NXT since its rebranding in September. There was very little wrong with it as things continued to move in the right direction.

Tonight was the official dawn of a new era, while the landscape of NXT 2.0 was further established with a title unification. WWE main roster stars continue to grace the brand, as we saw Riddle in action. AJ Styles also appeared. He will take on Grayson Waller in next week's main event.

While New Year's Evil did have a couple of issues, they can easily be rectified in the coming weeks and months. Hopefully, NXT's momentum continues after a bright start to 2022.

Here are the positives and negatives of NXT New Year's Evil 2022. What did you think of the show? Give us your thoughts down in the comments.

#3 Best: Riddle and WALTER meet in the ring at NXT New Year's Evil

One of the biggest matches at New Year's Evil pitted two in-ring masters on opposite sides of a six-man tag team match. Riddle teamed up with MSK against Imperium, with WALTER wrestling his first match on NXT 2.0. The action was incredible from start to finish, as all six men impressed massively.

Riddle's interactions with WALTER were particularly exciting. We saw a combination of stiff kicks, chops, and a few German suplexes from The King of Bros on the former NXT UK Champion.

The end saw Riddle hit the Floating Bro on Fabian Aichner before landing an RKO on Marcel Barthel to win the match. It was a nice tribute to his co-RAW Tag Team Champion, Randy Orton. As a result, MSK's "shaman" angle has concluded as a success.

While it was originally planned to be Jeff Hardy before his WWE release, Riddle did a great job in the role. After all, he and MSK are quite similar. He left New Year's Evil, leaving Nash Carter and Wes Lee wiser in their pursuit to regain the NXT Tag Team Championship.

