32-year-old up-and-comer to end Cody Rhodes' story; wrestling veteran discusses the possibility (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed the possibility of Cody Rhodes losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to an up-and-coming star. He spoke about how things would pan out if Jacob Fatu defeated Rhodes.

The Tribal Wolf faced Braun Strowman in a singles match at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend. During the match, Jacob attacked his opponent in the corner, tossing the referee out of the ring and getting himself disqualified. He then continued the assault, delivering three brutal Springboard Moonsaults to the fallen Strowman, leaving the former Universal Champion bloodied and broken.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Apter mentioned that if Fatu took the Undisputed WWE Championship away from Cody Rhodes, there was no way the 32-year-old would lose it to The American Nightmare. The veteran journalist felt a short title reign could affect Fatu's credibility. The 79-year-old argued that The Samoan Werewolf should only lose big matches because of some underhanded tactics by his opponents.

"If you're gonna do that, Cody can't come back and beat him [Jacob Fatu] for that. That would bring Jacob Fatu down a notch. If he gets beaten for that, it would have to be some sort of sc*ewjob or somebody larger than him," he said. [From 3:48 onwards]

While a battle with Jacob Fatu may be on the horizon, Cody Rhodes needs to focus on the Royal Rumble at the moment.

At the upcoming PLE, the 39-year-old will be in a Ladder Match against his friend-turned-foe Kevin Owens with the fate of the Undisputed WWE Championship hanging in the balance.

