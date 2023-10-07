32-year-old wrestling official confirms her position at WWE Fastlane, recalls her initial days with the company 

WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton shared the flashback of hosting invigorating memories from WrestleMania 37.

Kayla, who is the backstage interviewer of Friday Night Smackdown and co-host of The Bump, shared her stirring journey in the first kick-off show at WrestleMania. Initiating her career as a backstage interviewer, she has been a significant part of the company with her remarkable grasp of the wrestling industry. She shared insights about the match that took place in Florida and encountered some interesting matches in the wrestling arena.

Taking to social media, Braxton recalled her experience as a host for the first time at the WrestleMania 37 Premium Live Event that was held in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Courtesy of her post, she also revealed that she would be the one to host the upcoming WWE Fastlane Premium Live Event.

Check out a screengrab of Kayla Braxton's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Kayla Braxton criticizing the fans' rejoice over WWE firings

Recently, Kayla Braxton took to Twitter, condemning the fans rejoicing over recent firings in the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE and UFC recently entered into a historic merger deal to form a new company, TKO Group Holdings, which will be a subsidiary of UFC's parent organization, Endeavor. A recent incident envisioned downsizing to occur in the WWE staff members as many employees who were associated with the promotion for a decent amount of time were relieved from their duties. Moreover, there were mixed reactions to that incident as some fans criticized it, and others celebrated it.

Voicing her experience of the fans rejoicing over the personnel cuts in WWE, Kayla condemned the supporters, saying it is devastating that some people are celebrating it. In addition to that, she emphasized karma, giving them tougher times than any wrestling move could ever give.

Braxton detailed:

"Some of you are sad sacks of [poo emoji]. For anyone to say that they’re glad certain people are losing their jobs or for you to tweet that you hope one of us gets it next … I hope karma hits you harder than the most devastating wrestling move ever could. That’s so gross. Be better."

It would be exciting to watch Kayla Braxton at the upcoming Fastlane Premium Live Event.

What are your thoughts on Kayla's reaction? Sound off in the comments section below!

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.