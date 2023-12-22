32-year-old WWE personality credits Paul Heyman for quietly transforming her work with The Bloodline segment

WWE backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton regularly featured in memorable promo segments with Paul Heyman on SmackDown, and she credits the Wiseman for transforming her work.

Heyman, who acted as the spokesperson for Roman Reigns and his faction, often interacted with Braxton during backstage interview segments. Their exchange would often see both taking jabs at each other, with Heyman showcasing his masterful heel work at its best.

Kayla Braxton discussed her work with Paul Heyman on SmackDown during her recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. She credited The Wiseman for their witty back-and-forth and said it slowly added more sass to her interviews. Braxton admitted to having a lot of fun while involved in The Bloodline segments on SmackDown and said:

"I mean, I give a lot of credit to Paul. I had so much fun doing all that back and forth with him with The Bloodline. But, you know, Paul and I were doing Talking Smack together and we didn't really know each other at the time. I knew that we didn't really interact a lot and getting to know him on that panel. And getting to go back and forth and realising we're both kind of Spitfires like helped immensely. And then, you know, got me on camera to do those bits with him on SmackDown with The Bloodline, and then now I am the sassy backstage interviewer like the writers; my interviews, though, I've been told I can be a little sassy."

