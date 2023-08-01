32-year-old WWE star looks set to return to action after over a year

Being the biggest pro wrestling company in the world, the WWE roster consists of some of the top names to have stepped inside the squared circle, which increases the competition among wrestlers for on-screen time.

Over the year, we have seen numerous stars disappear from TV programming due to a lack of creative direction for them. One such name is Shanky, who has not stepped inside the ring since last year. The 32-year-old was last seen in action on the July 22, 2022, edition of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Jinder Mahal in a losing effort against The Viking Raiders.

However, with WWE set to return to India for Superstar Spectacle, many sub-continent fans will be hoping to see the Indian-origin star in action. Their wish looks likely to come true as Shanky is featured on the event's official poster and could make his in-ring return in front of his home crowd.

Sportskeeda Wrestling broke the news of WWE's return to India

WWE is set to return to India on Friday, September 8, for what is most likely to be a spectacular event. Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling first broke the news of the global juggernaut's return to the sub-continent.

The Stamford-based promotion's last visit to India came in 2017 when the company hosted a live event at The Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi. The show heavily featured Indian-origin stars, with Jinder Mahal in the main event against Triple H.

This year's show is also likely to be stacked like previous years. The poster features some of the top names like Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Gunther, and many more.

While Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher have been treading water for a long time, one can expect the company to start building them up before the show in India next month.

Are you excited about WWE's return to the sub-continent? Sound off below, and let us know!

