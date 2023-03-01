32-year-old WWE star reacts to Rhea Ripley's tweet, teases joining The Judgment Day?

The Judgment Day is one of the hottest acts in WWE and has been highly dominant as a faction on the main roster. In the aftermath of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, a certain WWE star responded to Rhea Ripley's tweet and seemingly teased the idea of joining the group.

The star in question is JD McDonagh, who is currently competing on WWE NXT. The Irishman responded to Ripley by tweeting a 'scales' emoji. This is the same emoji often used by Judgment Day members.

Check out the tweet from McDonagh below:

McDonagh, formerly known as Jordan Devlin, is also quite close to Judgment Day member Finn Balor. The 32-year-old has often been termed as the protege of Balor and has been connected with him from a very young age.

Back in 2019, Balor faced McDonagh in a singles match at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool. The former Universal Champion walked out victorious.

Vince Russo wasn't pleased with The Judgment Day's booking on this week's RAW

Vince Russo wasn't pleased with The Judgment Day's booking on RAW. He claimed that none of the matches involving members of the group were promoted on this week's show.

Rhea Ripley will be challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Meanwhile, Finn Balor has targeted Edge and is likely to face him in a singles match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo said:

"That's the thing bro, they cutting the backstage promo again, four weeks left to WrestleMania and they're all talking about their WrestleMania matches with nothing happening in there. There's no Rhea and Charlotte, there's no Finn and Edge, there's no Rey and Dominik. None of their matches are represented on the show."

WWE has confirmed only a few matches for WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen how the company will book the upcoming matches going forward.

