"There's no Rhea and Charlotte"- 61-year-old veteran blasts Rhea Ripley and her faction following RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo heavily criticized Rhea Ripley and her stable, Judgment Day, about their segment on RAW this week.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, the heel faction appeared backstage as all the members sent out messages to their respective WrestleMania rivals. Dominik sent out a message to his dad.

Meanwhile, the Eradicator also claimed that she would beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Finn Balor challenged Edge to a match at WrestleMania.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that WWE hasn't booked Judgment Day properly, as the stable isn't moving forward with their current storyline.

He detailed:

"That's the thing bro, they cutting the backstage promo again, four weeks left to WrestleMania and they're all talking about their WrestleMania matches with nothing happening in there. There's no Rhea and Charlotte, there's no Finn and Edge, there's no Rey and Dominik. None of their matches are represented on the show." (48:59-49:21)

Check out the latest edition of Legion of RAW below:

Vince Russo compared Rhea Ripley to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

Vince Russo recently compared Rhea Ripley to AEW's Jade Cargill and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran recently compared Jade to The EST of WWE. He also mentioned that although he is a huge fan of Cargill and her immense potential, he would choose The Eradicator as the female wrestler of the year.

He further added that Ripley was the only female wrestler to have created so much buzz among the crowd.

"Well, I'm a fan of Jade Cargill. I think she's a beast. However, I'm not gonna say Bianca Belair, and it has nothing to do with Bianca Belair. I don't think they have given her enough. Nothing about her ability or anything like that. I'm gonna say, the person who has made the most noise and the biggest gains would be Rhea Ripley. That would be my vote in that category," said Vince Russo.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Judgment Day.

If you use any quotes from this article, give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes