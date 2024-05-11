32-year-old WWE star reveals she held back tears upon her in-ring return after one year

A WWE Superstar who recently made her in-ring return after a year revealed almost shedding tears at the reception she received from the fans. Wendy Choo teamed up with Kelani Jordan to defeat Lola Vice and Ekatra Lopez in a tag team match during the May 16, 2023, episode of NXT LVL UP.

On the April 30, 2024, edition of NXT LVL UP, Choo finally made her comeback to in-ring duties after nearly a year and received a huge pop from the crowd. The 32-year-old picked up a huge win over Wren Sinclair in her returning match.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 32-year-old responded to a user's tweet, stating that the crowd was impressive. Wendy Choo also noted that she had a big smile as she tried to hold back her tears at the surreal welcome from WWE fans.

"This crowd was INCREDIBLE! I was holding back my tears behind that big smile. Truly a moment I will never forget. It feels great to be back! 😴♥️," she wrote.

Wrestling veteran jokingly urges Triple H to fire Wendy Choo on live WWE TV

Industry veteran Konnan shared that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H should fire the 32-year-old female star on live television.

Since Choo currently plays a sleepy gimmick, with pajamas as her wrestling gear. The 60-year-old veteran discussed her future in World Wrestling Entertainment. Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan jokingly suggested The Game to fire her on TV while she plays her sleeping character.

"Well, for this girl, Wendy Choo, what I would do for this gimmick is that she's always sleeping. I would have Hunter come by and put a piece of paper here, and when he leaves, they put a close-up, and it's, 'When you wake up, you're fired [laughs],'" he said. [1:23 - 1:37]

During the NXT Live event on May 10, Wendy joined forces with Jordan and Sinclair to pin the team of Izzi Dame, Jazmyn Nyx, and Stevie Turner. It remains to be seen if Triple H and WWE have any plans to bring the 32-year-old to the main roster in the future.

