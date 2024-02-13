32-year-old WWE star seeks 'justice' from upper management after argument on RAW

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has sent a message after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

In a backstage segment during the show, General Manager Adam Pearce explored the possibility of having a last-chance Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying Battle Royal next week. Chelsea Green entered, complaining to Pearce that she deserved a one-on-one opportunity instead. As she was leaving, Shayna Baszler confronted her, vowing to eliminate her in the Battle Royal.

Green informed Pearce that she would be reaching out to upper management. She has now tweeted after the show, expressing confidence that upper management will hear from her, using the hashtag 'JusticeForChelsea.'

"Upper management WILL hear from me. 👋🏼 Mark. My. Words! #JusticeForChelsea," Chelsea Green shared.

Check out Chelsea Green's tweet below:

Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Shayna Baszler, Mia Yim, and Zoey Stark are among the expected participants in the Battle Royal. It remains fascinating to observe who seizes the last chance to secure a spot in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

The winner of the contest will become the number one contender to challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

