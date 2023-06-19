32-year-old WWE star sends out a three-word message to Trish Stratus as she accepts her challenge ahead of Money in the Bank

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez recently accepted Trish Stratus' challenge on social media ahead of Money in the Bank.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, the WWE Hall of Famer Stratus will face Rodriguez for the Money in the Bank Ladder match qualifying match. The winner will be the final contender to enter the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match event.

Taking to social media, Stratus sent a subtle warning to Raquel as she mentioned that she couldn't wait to face the latter inside the ring:

"Cant wait to be BACK in the ring with you @raquelwwe," wrote Trish.

Responding to the 47-year-old Superstar, Raquel Rodriguez accepted the challenge as she stated how ready she is to face the former:

"Ohhhh it's on (fire emoji)"

Check out a screengrab of Raquel Rodriguez's Instagram story below:

Zoey Stark opened up about her and Trish Stratus' team

Former NXT star Zoey Stark recently opened up about her and Trish Stratus' teaming up on RAW.

While speaking in an interview on Women's Wrestling Talk, Stark mentioned that she has no idea whose plan it was to pair her up with the WWE Hall of Famer, but she is thankful for the opportunity.

She further added how fun it is to work with Stratus and how the latter has been mentoring her every time:

"Honestly, I don’t know (whose idea it was to put me with Trish Stratus). If you’re asking legitimately, I really don’t know, but whoever came up with that idea, thank you because I love it. Trish and I, we are getting along great, we’re having a fun time and she’s being awesome and mentoring me and giving me good tips," said Stark.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Zoey Stark and Stratus.

