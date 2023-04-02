32-year-old WWE star teases going after Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's newly-won titles after WrestleMania 39

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39 Night 1, and Mace already has his eyes on the titles.

The Chocolate King has been working alongside Maxxine Dupri and Mansoor as part of Maximum Male Models. While Mace and Mansoor haven’t been too successful in the squared circle, they have still given fans some of the most entertaining segments on television in recent times.

Owens and Zayn became the first-ever tag team to win the WrestleMania main event on Saturday night. They finished their story with The Usos by defeating them for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles.

After their big win, Mace took to Twitter to post a photo with his teammates. In the photo, the two tag team partners can be seen holding the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. It looks like the two are teasing a potential match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The duo is far from making it to the tag team championships picture anytime soon. However, judging by the comments on the tweet, it looks like many fans want to see him and Mansoor win the titles down the line.

Mace could win a discontinued championship if WWE brings it back

Formerly known as Dio Maddin, Mace was rebranded as part of Retribution by the company. However, the faction broke up soon after, and he was paired with T-Bar (Dijak) for some time.

The Chocolate King recently appeared on The Bump and found the Divas Championship on set. He posed with it throughout the show, gaining an unexpected response from the WWE Universe.

Wrestling Twitter called for Mace to be handed a chance to win the title. Many fans believe that the championship will work well with his current gimmick and that the company should bring it back just for him.

It’s unclear whether the company will give in to fans’ demands down the line. One thing is for sure, the Maximum Male Models member has been doing his best on-screen to push his current character.

