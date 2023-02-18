32-year-old WWE star could turn heel during match with Bianca Belair, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo thinks Raquel Rodriguez could challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

At Elimination Chamber 2023 this Saturday night, Rodriguez, Natalya, Asuka, Carmella, Liv Morgan, and Nikki Cross will meet inside the dreaded steel structure. The winner of the match would walk away with the golden chance to challenge The EST of WWE for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Fans are already wondering who could emerge victorious, with Asuka and Morgan being the current favorites. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo predicted that Raquel Rodriguez could win the bout.

"To me, the only one that makes any sense is Raquel Rodriguez," said Vince Russo. [13:34 - 13:38]

Furthermore, Russo added that WWE could even turn the former NXT Women's Champion heel during her match with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

"Maybe that's the thing though, bro. They have her face Bianca Belair, and they turn heel in that match," added Russo. [13:59 - 14:05]

Dana Brooke also wants to face Bianca Belair in WWE

In a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dana Brooke opened up about her dream opponents on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 39. She said she was keen on wrestling RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and added that they could knock it out of the park by having a great athletic contest.

"With the Road to WrestleMania, I have unfinished business with Charlotte, and also, I have never been in the ring with Bianca for a singles match. So if I had to go, I'll go with Bianca because I feel we can have a great athletic match. We are super, super strong and I think we'll knock it out of the park," said Dana Brooke. [5:12 - 5:33]

If not anytime soon, it's safe to say a match between Brooke and Belair will become a reality sometime down the line.

