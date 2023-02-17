WWE RAW Superstar says she has "unfinished business" with Charlotte Flair; challenges Bianca Belar (Exclusive)

WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke has an "unfinished business" with Charlotte Flair, but chose Bianca Belair as her dream opponent on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

Both Flair and Belair are extremely busy ahead of The Grandest Stages of Them All in April. While The Queen will defend her SmackDown Women's Title against Rhea Ripley at the show, Bianca Belair's opponent for the RAW Women's Championship will be determined at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

At Saturday's show, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, and Carmella will battle for a shot at Belair's gold inside the chamber. Though she isn't in contention to challenge for either of the titles, Dana Brooke is interested in facing both Flair and Belair.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brooke said she had some "unfinished business" with Charlotte Flair.

The former 24/7 Champion added that if she had to pick between The Queen and The EST of WWE, she'd go with Belair as they could have a fun, athletic contest.

"With the Road to WrestleMania, I have unfinished business with Charlotte, and also, I have never been in the ring with Bianca for a singles match. So if I had to go, I'll go with Bianca because I feel we can have a great athletic match. We are super, super strong and I think we'll knock it out of the park," said Dana Brooke. (5:12 - 5:33)

Tiffany Stratton also wants a match with Charlotte Flair

In a recent interview, Tiffany Stratton also expressed her desire to go one-on-one against The Queen in WWE. The NXT Superstar stated that she wanted to perform in the main event of WrestleMania someday against Charlotte Flair.

"I would love to be on SmackDown or Raw. I would love to main event WrestleMania one day. I would love to feud with Charlotte Flair," said Tiffany Stratton.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Stratton also recalled how watching the SmackDown Women's Champion perform made her fall in love with wrestling.

