32-year-old WWE Superstar briefly breaks character to praise Cody Rhodes; challenges The American Nightmare to a potential dream match

WWE star Grayson Waller kept his in-ring character aside to appreciate former world champion Cody Rhodes only to challenge him to a potential dream match.

Grayson Waller will face Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at NXT New Year's Evil on January 10th, which has instantly morphed into a high-stakes, tension-filled feud.

The 32-year-old star has shown his dislike for Breakker by wearing a hidden armored vest. He has provoked the champion into spearing him since winning the first-ever Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.

During an interview with Steve Fall's Ten Count before the event, Waller discussed who he would like to wrestle from the main roster.

The WWE star initially complimented Cody Rhodes for being the best in the business. He referred to him as a "demon" ahead of his massive in-ring return following an injury. Waller also spoke highly about the legacy carved by Cody's father, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes.

"The number one guy for me right now is Cody Rhodes. I know he's hurt right now, but he works out like a demon, and I'm sure he's ready to go before people know. I want to see him come back down here. His dad built this place, right? This is his dad's house," Waller said. [10:23 - 10:39]

Waller summons Cody Rhodes for a potential match in WWE

The 32-year-old star couldn't stop singing the praises of The American Nightmare until he asserted his dominance over Rhodes in an unhinged rant.

During the same interview, Grayson Waller claimed he would wipe Cody Rhodes off his feet if they collided ever. Not only that, but Waller continued that if the former world champion faced him, he would barely walk out of that injury.

"This is my house now. I moved in. Knock on the door. I'll open the door for you, wipe your feet, come into my house, and let's see if you still got it after that injury," he added. [10:41 - 10:49]

On the latest episode of "The Grayson Waller Effect," the NXT Champion has grown increasingly frustrated with Waller's antics. He smashed equipment backstage and eventually attacked him.

