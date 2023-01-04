Bron Breakker accused of stealing his dad’s gimmick by top WWE Superstar

Grayson Waller has accused Bron Breakker of stealing his dad, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner's gimmick on NXT.

Grayson Waller became the number-one contender for Breakker's NXT Championship when he won the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. A couple of days later, Waller attacked Breakker.

He then outsmarted the champ by wearing a metal pad around his chest, so when Bron speared him, the latter himself was knocked out. This week, Waller invited his opponent onto the Grayson Waller Effect ahead of their clash.

Waller started his talk show by saying no one would forget the night because it was the last night of Breakker as NXT Champion. He then said that he would save NXT by claiming the richest prize on the brand. He then introduced Bron Breakker, who came out with the NXT Title.

He welcomed Bron to his show. Waller then asked Bron Breakker what it was like to play Goldberg and mocked him for spearing him a couple of weeks ago. Waller said that he turned him into a meme.

However, the champ wasn't fazed by Waller trying to get under his skin and instead praised his challenger. Bron said that Waller knows how to go viral, and after their clash, people may talk about him, but he would walk out as the NXT Champion.

Grayson Waller then proceeded to call the champ overrated and accused him of stealing the gimmick of his dad, Rick Steiner. Bron said he didn't care what he thought before punching Waller, who kept talking.

Breakker then dropped Waller with a powerslam before diving into him.

The rivalry has just gotten personal this week. Will Waller be able to defeat Bron by getting under his skin? We will have to wait and see.

