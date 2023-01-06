32-year-old WWE Superstar issues a challenge to Cody Rhodes for his return

Cody Rhodes gave the fans one of the biggest moments of 2022 when he returned to the company to face Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare is currently injured, but it looks like NXT's Grayson Waller is issuing a challenge for his return.

However, in 2022, The American Nightmare decided to leave AEW and made his return to Vince McMahon's company for his second run.

Unfortunately, Rhodes has been on the sidelines as he got injured while training for a match inside Hell in a Cell. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, Iron Survivor winner Grayson Waller named Cody Rhodes as a potential opponent and issued a challenge for when he returns to the company:

"There are a lot of guys on that roster that I want to get in with but the number one guy for me right now is Cody Rhodes. I know he's hurt right now but he works out like a demon and I'm sure he'll be ready to do, you know before people know. I want to see him come back down here [NXT] His dad built this place right? This is his dad's house. Come visit, it's my house now. I moved in." [From 10:20 to 10:43]

Last year, Grayson Waller got his wish when he faced AJ Styles down in NXT. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes ever makes an appearance for the Black and Gold brand.

Cody Rhodes has been out of action since WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

Last year, Cody and Brandi Rhodes left All Elite Wrestling as they were making their way back to WWE. At WrestleMania 38 Night 1, Rhodes came out as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent.

The American Nightmare scored a victory over The Visionary at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, the two continued their feud over supremacy on the red brand.

The Dashing One scored another upset victory over Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash. The two were set to face each other inside Hell in a Cell match to end their feud.

However, Rhodes got injured while training for the said match. Regardless of the injury, The American Nightmare and The Visionary put on a classic for the WWE Universe. The following RAW, Rollins attacked Rhodes, and he has been out of action ever since.

