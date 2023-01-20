32-year-old WWE Superstar names The Bloodline's Paul Heyman as one of her inspirations in professional wrestling

The Bloodline started off as a faction built on the advice and counsel provided by Paul Heyman to Roman Reigns after his return. Three out of the five members of the group are now double champions. Recently, Legado Del Fantasma's Zelina Vega named Heyman as one of her inspirations.

In 2021, Zelina Vega got a chance to showcase her talent as an in-ring performer when she began wrestling on RAW. Later, she became the inaugural winner of the Queen's Crown tournament when she defeated Doudrop in the finals. After her victory, she won the WWE Women's Tag Team titles with Carmella.

She recently made her return to SmackDown and aligned herself with Legado Del Fantasma. Speaking to WWE Deutschland, Vega named The Bloodline's Paul Heyman as one of her inspirations as she prepared herself to become a professional wrestler. Check it out:

"Absolutely. I mean, it's funny because not only is Paul [Heyman] somebody who just supported me since day one. But he's also been such a big inspiration to me because he helped me kinda blend two worlds of wrestling and real life and just making it so that people, you know, they feel you on that too. Because you have to make it real for you as well. But definitely Paul Heyman, I mean, it's funny because you take different people from different places to kinda make who you are as a person, and for me, I can always say that Paul's one of those people." (From 2:20 to 2:54)

It will be interesting to see if The Bloodline ever comes face-to-face with Legado Del Fantasma on the blue brand.

The Bloodline once kicked Paul Heyman out of the stable on WWE SmackDown

In 2021, The Bloodline was at the top of the blue brand as they held multiple titles on the blue brand. Paul Heyman faced a conundrum when Brock Lesnar returned to the company and confronted The Tribal Chief.

Later, Heyman also tried to help Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 but it backfired as The Beast Incarnate caught Heyman. However, Reigns was able to walk away with the title.

By the end of the year, Roman Reigns and The Usos decided to confront Paul Heyman. On the 17th December episode of WWE SmackDown, Reigns Superman punched Heyman and removed him from the group.

A month later, Paul Heyman showcased his true colors and loyalty to The Bloodline when he assisted Roman Reigns in costing Brock Lesnar his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at WWE Royal Rumble 2022.

