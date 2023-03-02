Create

32-year-old WWE Superstar reacts to Sonya Deville's arrest

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 02, 2023
Sonya Deville was recently arrested in New Jersey
Sonya Deville is a former WWE on-screen authority figure

Following Sonya Deville's arrest for having a firearm in her vehicle, Top Dolla tweeted out a message in support of the WWE Superstar.

Deville was recently arrested in New Jersey after a firearm was found in her vehicle. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful mentioned in his report that Deville has a gun permit in Florida, but it wasn't valid in NJ. The report also stated that Sonya began carrying a firearm after the home invasion incident in 2020.

Soon after, WWE Superstar Top Dolla took to Twitter to react to Sonya Deville's arrest. He had the following to say in response to Sean Ross Sapp's tweet:

"I’m glad she had that thang on her… if ANYBODY has the right to carry, it’s her."
I’m glad she had that thang on her… if ANYBODY has the right to carry, it’s her. twitter.com/SeanRossSapp/s…

How did fans react to Top Dolla's tweet about Sonya Deville?

Most WWE fans were in agreement with the Hit Row member's tweet about Sonya having the right to carry a firearm. Check out some of the responses that his tweet received:

@AJFrancis410 Rare Top Dolla W
@AJFrancis410 I mean after the stalker/home invasion nightmare that she faced I'm not surprised she wanted to protect herself
@AJFrancis410 That’s a fact after what she went threw last year she has every right to. My question is why was people going through her stuff.
@AJFrancis410 So true. One of the only times someone is caught with a gun and you can say “Oh, her? That’s okay.” Hopefully this all goes away quickly.

On August 16, 2020, a crazy stalker invaded Deville's home. The culprit, Phillip A. Thomas II, was arrested but was deemed incompetent to stand trial and sent to a mental health facility.

Here's what Deville said about the incident last year:

"And I remember being 19 years old, 20 years old, closeted and not comfortable with my sexuality, and kind of like, yearning for that representation in the public eye. And so I take pride in that, so I don't ever regret putting myself out there but I do think I take more precautions now than I did in the beginning just to make sure the people around me and myself can share our story, but in a safe space."

Sapp's report added that Sonya Deville is currently working towards having the case dismissed. We'll provide more updates on the news as and when they become available.

Edited by Neda Ali
