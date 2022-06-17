Sonya Deville gives personal update following stalker incident

Sonya Deville is still taking her life one day at a time, years after having to deal with a stalker breaking into her home.

Heading into SummerSlam 2020, Deville was the victim of a stalker situation when her home was invaded while she and NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose were staying there. Fortunately, the women managed to escape and the police were called. The stalker was ultimately arrested.

Weeks later at SummerSlam, Deville lost a "loser leaves WWE" match against Rose. She proceeded to take some time off from the company to deal with the situation before returning to the in January 2021.

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently sat down with Forbes to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked how she was handling life after the scary home invasion incident, Deville admitted she still hasn't completely figured it out yet.

"I don’t think I’ve really figured it out yet. I feel like I’m just kind of taking it day by day and trying to figure out where that line is," Sonya Deville admitted. "I mean, at the end of the day, I choose to be in the spotlight and I choose to share my story and my journey to an extent with the fans because I think that it could help. I remember being 19 years old, 20 years old, closeted and not comfortable with my sexuality, and kind of like, yearning for that representation in the public eye. I take pride in that."

Sonya Deville admits she takes more precautions now than she has in the past

Deville doesn't regret putting herself in the public eye, but she now makes sure to take more precautions for her own safety.

"I don’t ever regret putting myself out there but I do think I take more precautions now than I did in the beginning just to make sure the people around me and myself can share our story, but in a safe space," Sonya Deville continued. "And I just encourage the fans always to appreciate that and respect that we love you guys, and we want to interact with you guys, and we want to have fun and be able to DM you back, and message you back, and interact. But, you know, they got to know where the line is, too."

The OFFICIAL Boss @SonyaDevilleWWE Have clarity with your goals and ambitions, be specific, set intentions for your days and most importantly believe you can do it. And you will. Have clarity with your goals and ambitions, be specific, set intentions for your days and most importantly believe you can do it. And you will.⚡️💣 https://t.co/iapz5vJDAE

Deville was last seen on the May 16 episode of WWE RAW, losing to Alexa Bliss for the second straight week. A potential return to either RAW or SmackDown for the former WWE official is currently unknown.

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Which brand would you like to see Sonya Deville on? RAW SmackDown 5 votes so far