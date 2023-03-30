32-year-old WWE Superstar reveals impressive family wrestling connection

Some WWE Superstars have a wrestling connection in their family that they didn't initially realize.

The lineage of wrestling families runs deep in the industry, and as Cody Rhodes will remind you on a weekly basis, wrestling has more than one royal family.

Damage CTRL member IYO SKY recently took to social media to tell a surprising story about her discovery that her grandfather's brother was a professional wrestler in Hawaii. However, she didn't know that until a few years after she made her in-ring debut. Tweeting out:

"And here is a crazy story. My grandfather's brother (my granduncle) was a professional wrestler in Hawaii. I didn't even know that I had a pro wrestler in my family until a few years after I made my wrestling debut!!! And now I am in the U.S. WWE Superstar. Family *red heart emoji*," IYO SKY said in a tweet.

IYO SKY @Iyo_SkyWWE

I didn't even know that I had a pro wrestler in my family until a few years after I made my wrestling debut!!!



And now I am in the U.S.

WWE Superstar.



Family And here is a crazy story. My grandfather's brother (my granduncle) was a professional wrestler in Hawaii.I didn't even know that I had a pro wrestler in my family until a few years after I made my wrestling debut!!!And now I am in the U.S.WWE Superstar.Family And here is a crazy story. My grandfather's brother (my granduncle) was a professional wrestler in Hawaii. I didn't even know that I had a pro wrestler in my family until a few years after I made my wrestling debut!!!And now I am in the U.S.WWE Superstar.Family❤️ https://t.co/BdhvOaz7Vc

Will Damage CTRL shine at WWE WrestleMania 39?

IYO SKY will make her WrestleMania debut this weekend in a six-woman tag with Dakota Kai and Bayley taking on the team of Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus.

While IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are two-time Women's Tag Team Champions, neither woman has reached the same level of success that they enjoyed while a part of NXT.

Being in the ring with two WWE Hall of Famers and two of the top women's acts currently in the company might be precisely what SKY and Kai need to take themselves to the next level on the main roster.

As of this writing, it's unknown which night this match will occur during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

What do you make of IYO SKY's comments? Are you surprised to find out that she has a family lineage in professional wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : Who will win at WrestleMania 39? Damage CTRL Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus 0 votes