32-year-old WWE Superstar sends bold message following victory on RAW

Chelsea Green recently sent out a bold message on social media following a statement victory on this week's WWE RAW.

Alongside her tag team partner Sonya Deville, Chelsea Green defeated the team of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the second week in a row. On Last week's episode of RAW, Green and Deville became the number one contenders to Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez after winning a tag team gauntlet match.

Deville and Green defeated three teams consisting of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, Emma and Nikki Cross, and Carter and Chance. The duo will challenge Morgan and Rodriguez for the titles on next week's episode of WWE RAW.

After the victory, the former IMPACT Wrestling star put out a statement on Twitter showing that she believes her tag team has all the tools required to dethrone the current champions.

"The aesthetic. The skill. The resume. The history. The star power. 🤩, tweeted Green.

Chelsea Green wants to teach newly drafted WWE RAW Superstar a lesson in respect

Chelsea Green recently stated that she wanted to teach newly drafted RAW Superstar Katana Chance a little bit about respect.

During the tag team Gauntlet Match last week, where Green and Deville became the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships, 33-year-old Katana Chance hit a hurricanrana on Chelsea. Much to the annoyance of the former IMPACT Wrestling star, the clip went viral on social media.

Green reacted to the clip on Twitter, stating that she needed to teach Chance a lesson in respect.

"Instagram AND Twitter? Clearly somebody needs to be taught a little something about respect!!!!!!! Who posted this!???" tweeted Chelsea.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen WWE @WWE



#WWERaw KATANA took a CHANCE and it paid off! KATANA took a CHANCE and it paid off!#WWERaw https://t.co/hs9A6P846l Instagram AND Twitter? Clearly somebody needs to be taught a little something about respect!!!!!!! Who posted this!??? twitter.com/wwe/status/167… Instagram AND Twitter? Clearly somebody needs to be taught a little something about respect!!!!!!! Who posted this!??? twitter.com/wwe/status/167…

Chelsea Green has had a successful run since returning to the Stamford-based promotion in the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year, and her tag team with Sonya Deville is going from strength to strength.

With a tag team title match set for next week's episode of RAW, it will be fascinating to see if the 32-year-old can capture her first championship in WWE.

Would you like to see Green and Deville defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Womens Tag Team Championships? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes