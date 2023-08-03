32-year-old WWE Superstar sends a message to an injured Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is currently sidelined due to an injury she suffered recently. Morgan's tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, took to social media to send a heartfelt message dedicated to her.

A few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW, Rodriguez and Morgan lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Eventually, Morgan was written off television, courtesy of a brutal attack from Rhea Ripley.

Taking to Instagram, Rodriguez posted a photo of herself with Morgan and sent a three-word message.

"This ain’t over" - wrote Rodriguez

Check out Rodriguez's Instagram post:

Rodriguez and Morgan were previously forced to vacate the Women's Tag Team Championships. However, at Money in the Bank, they defeated Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to win the titles.

Liv Morgan is slated to be a part of SummerSlam week

Liv Morgan is reportedly scheduled to be a part of SummerSlam week in Detroit, Michigan.

Despite not being featured on the match card, WWE will fly out several superstars including Morgan, Zoey Stark, Baron Corbin, Titus O’Neil, and Maxxine Dupri for the show. All the mentioned superstars are set to do media for WWE, according to a report from Fightful Select.

Interestingly enough, all the superstars except O'Neil are involved in storylines. Corbin could potentially be a part of the SummerSlam Battle Royal. Stark, meanwhile, has been involved in the feud between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus.

Unfortunately for Morgan and her tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, it seems like both of them are set to miss out on SummerSlam. Reports previously suggested that Rodriguez was expected to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship.

However, a match is yet to be confirmed despite the heated brawl between the two women this past Monday on RAW.

Would you like to see Liv Morgan challenge Rhea Ripley for her title once she is cleared to return? Sound off in the comment section below.