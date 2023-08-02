Liv Morgan and more popular WWE stars slated for SummerSlam - Reports

WWE SummerSlam is packed with some highly anticipated contests. As a matter of fact, the card has shaped up to rival some of the all-time best editions of The Biggest Party of the Summer. While these stars have not been booked for the show itself, WWE has decided to fly them to Detroit, Michigan.

Liv Morgan, Zoey Stark, Baron Corbin, Titus O’Neil, and Maxxine Dupri are all slated to be in Detroit for SummerSlam this week, as revealed by Fightful Select (subscription required). All of them are set to do media for WWE across Thursday and Friday, including Be A Star rallies and Jimmy V Foundation events.

It is also possible that Baron Corbin could be officially added to the battle royal this weekend. Whilst all the stars aside from Titus O'Neil are involved in some program or the other on television.

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch booked for WWE RAW in two weeks

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley's feud is still in its budding stages. However, Trish and The Man have gone at it once already. With the Hall of Famer scoring a huge victory in Saudi Arabia, many expected WWE to have the duo face each other on August 5 at Ford Field. The company has other plans though.

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch will face each other again on the August 14 edition of RAW. The show is scheduled to air live from Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg. Big Time Becks recently picked up a win over Zoey Stark, taking her a step closer to facing the Hall of Famer.

Stratus, meanwhile, was originally booked to face Becky Lynch on RAW this week but the match didn't properly take place, thanks to Zoey Stark getting involved.

It was also reported by Fightful that the show is already full for this weekend. Several storylines happening on Monday Night RAW this week have retained interest among the viewers, but the newer shows under Triple H's leadership have generally carried fewer matches on the card.

Which is your favorite storyline currently going on the red brand that isn't part of The Biggest Party of the Summer show on August 5 in Detroit? Share your picks in the comments section below.

