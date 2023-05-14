32-year-old WWE Superstar sends out a warning to Liv Morgan and top WWE star following SmackDown

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green sent out a warning to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Morgan, and Rodriguez successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team titles against Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai, and Bayley. Despite having the upper hand initially, Damage CTRL lost the match when Liv rolled up The Role Model to pick up the win.

Taking to social media Chelsea Green sent out a message to the current Women's Tag Team Champions.

"Enjoy - you’ve only got 72 hours left as champions. Xox," wrote Green.

Check out Chelsea Green's tweet below:

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez spoke about how they're similar to legendary tag team

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez spoke about how they're similar to Shawn Michaels and Diesel.

While speaking in an interview with Corey Graves on the After the Bell podcast, Raquel stated that their vibe is somewhat similar to that of Michaels and Diesel.

"We talked a little bit about Diesel and Shawn Michaels having that vibe and appeal to us, you know, Big Daddy Diesel and ofcourse, the sexy boy [Laughs]."

Morgan further added they've always talked about Shawn Michaels and Diesel's tag team and were inspired by the duo. She mentioned that they have the same vibe and aesthetics that Michaels and Diesel used to have.

Liv detailed:

"Yeah, honestly, that's kind of the only team we've like, talked about," she began. "As a group and as we feel like, what we represent, definitely Diesel and Shawn Michaels is like our most thrown around duo as far as like, aesthetic, vibe, the parts that they play in their team, and so that's kind of what is our inspiration."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes