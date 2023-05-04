Current tag team claim they capture the essence of Shawn Michaels and WWE legend (not Triple H)

WWE legend Shawn Michaels has had several tag team partners during his two-decade-long career. While Marty Jennetty in the early days and Triple H overall ranks high above as HBK's best tag partner, the Hall of Famer's alliance with Diesel inspired Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Both Shawn Michaels and Diesel were a tag team in the mid-90s. The duo even held the tag team championship at one point, and headlined WrestleMania XI over the WWE Championship.

Speaking to Corey Graves on his After The Bell podcast, the current Women's Tag Team Champions pointed out how their "vibe" and "aesthetic" as a team is similar to Shawn Michaels and Diesel. Raquel Rodriguez stated.

"We talked a little bit about Diesel and Shawn Michaels having that vibe and appeal to us, you know, Big Daddy Diesel and ofcourse, the sexy boy [Laughs]."

Liv Morgan took it from there and stated:

"Yeah, honestly, that's kind of the only team we've like, talked about," she began. "As a group and as we feel like, what we represent, definitely Diesel and Shawn Michaels is like our most thrown around duo as far as like, aesthetic, vibe, the parts that they play in their team, and so that's kind of what is our inspiration."

Which other tag team has modeled the WWE Hall of Famers?

When Drew McIntyre returned to WWE TV in 2018, The Scottish Psychopath allied with former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler.

The Scotsman helped The Show Off capture the Intercontinental Championship, and the duo later held the RAW Tag Team Championships as well. Although they teamed up for only a brief amount of time, fans compared Ziggler and McIntyre to Shawn Michaels and Diesel's partnership.

Ziggler and McIntyre ended their partnership in late 2018 after the Scottish star attacked the Showoff.

The Wrestle Daily @thewrestledaily

#RAW #SuperStarShakeUP Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre got a little Shawn Michaels and Diesel going on. I like this. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre got a little Shawn Michaels and Diesel going on. I like this.✔️#RAW #SuperStarShakeUP https://t.co/WYJWrz8C4B

Shawn Michaels, an all-timer, is one of the most influential pro-wrestlers. Despite many dream matches still remaining, The Showstopper prefers to stay out of the limelight, preferring the role he plays in building up a new crop of talents in NXT.

Meanwhile, read more about Kevin Nash (Diesel) recently revealing why he was "p****d off" by Drew McIntyre and another former WWE Champion here.

