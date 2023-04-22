Former champion shares best advice WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels handed out

For many wrestling fans all over the world, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is the greatest of all time. Currently the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and overseeing the creative aspects of the NXT brand, Mr. WrestleMania has no intention of stepping into the squared circle again.

Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez recently shared some of the best advice HBK handed out to her.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Roxanne Perez revealed that age plays a major factor in one's career, according to The Heartbreak Kid. The WWE Hall of Famer advised the young star to live in the moment and put in consistent effort, and the pieces will fall into place:

"I think, being in the WWE, I feel like you have to evolve a lot, you have to constantly evolve. Fans want to keep being invested in you. Sometimes I struggle with is, all right, I got to keep adding layers, what can I do next, what can I do differently, and I remember Shawn told me like, 'Look, you're fine. You don't need to change anything right now. You're young. The cool thing about you being young in the business is that the story writes itself for you. So just keep living in the moment, and keep doing what you're doing, work hard, and things are just going to fall into place.' That was, like, really good advice to hear from him, especially from the best in the world, who has experienced everything."

WWE Superstar states Shawn Michaels is like a 'dad' to her

Roxanne Perez recently did an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, during which she revealed that Shawn Michaels is like a father figure to the 21-year-old NXT star. She even detailed her sheer admiration towards the legend:

"Oh my god, I love Shawn. He's like a dad to me. He's one of the best, so to be able to work with him, learn from him, and get all this amazing advice from him is so freaking cool. I feel like I'm still nervous around him. This is still so crazy to me. I'm working with Shawn Michaels. I don't think I have woken up from this dream yet," said Roxanne Perez. [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

Roxanne Perez dropped her NXT Women's Championship to Indi Hartwell in a multi-woman ladder match over WrestleMania 39 weekend earlier this month at the NXT Stand & Deliver event. Her reign, which began when Perez defeated released WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, thus ended at 110 days.

