Former champion says Shawn Michaels is like a "dad" to her (Exclusive)

Roxanne Perez recently lavished praise on Shawn Michaels, saying the WWE Hall of Famer was like a "dad" to her, and explained how much he has taught her.

The Heartbreak Kid is currently in-charge of WWE NXT, where he's responsible for all the booking and other major decisions. Michaels also works closely with the talents of the brand, guiding and grooming them for the big stage. As such, it's no surprise he has forged a close bond with many athletes in NXT.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Roxanne Perez mentioned how Shawn Michaels was like a "dad" to her. She pointed out how getting to learn from one of the greatest of all time was surreal. The former NXT Women's Champion added that she still feels starstruck around Michaels occasionally.

"Oh my god, I love Shawn. He's like a dad to me. He's one of the best, so to be able to work with him, learn from him, and get all this amazing advice from him is so freaking cool. I feel like I'm still nervous around him. This is still so crazy to me. I'm working with Shawn Michaels. I don't think I have woken up from this dream yet," said Roxanne Perez. (4:48 - 5:18)

Shawn Michaels on his advice to WWE NXT talents

In an interview ahead of NXT: Stand & Deliver 2023, Shawn Michaels explained how he deals with performers just minutes before they head out for a match. The Heartbreak Kid mentioned that he ensures talents don't feel the pressure, telling them that even if things went haywire, there would be more opportunities ahead.

"That's what I do. I try to make sure they enjoy this and also to remind them that the sun will still rise tomorrow. The world is not going to fall. Time will not stand still. Your life will not go to hell if you don't have a five-star match. You'll be okay; you've still got Tuesday," explained Michaels.

The WWE Hall of Famer earned praise from the wrestling world for NXT: Stand & Deliver, which boasted several must-see matches.

